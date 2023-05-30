“Beloved Radio Personality Bob Bittner Passes Away: Funeral Video and Tributes Pour In for the Late Icon”

Radio Man Bob Bittner Passes Away

The radio industry is mourning the loss of one of its beloved figures, Bob Bittner. Bittner, who was known as “Radio Man Bob,” passed away on June 16, 2021, after battling cancer. He was 68 years old.

Bob Bittner Funeral Video

The funeral video for Bob Bittner is a touching tribute to the man who dedicated his life to radio. The video features clips from Bittner’s radio shows, as well as interviews with friends and colleagues who share their memories of him.

One of the most touching moments of the video is when Bittner’s wife, Mary, speaks about their life together. She describes Bittner as a “gentleman” who had a passion for radio and loved his listeners.

Bob Bittner Death

Bittner’s death has left a void in the radio industry. He was a fixture on the airwaves for over four decades and was known for his warm personality and infectious laugh. Bittner began his career in radio in the 1970s and worked at several stations throughout his career, including WBZ, WJDA, and WROL.

In addition to his work on the radio, Bittner was also a mentor to many aspiring broadcasters. He was known for his willingness to help others and was always willing to share his knowledge and expertise.

Bob Bittner RIP

The news of Bittner’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from his colleagues and fans. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of him.

One fan wrote, “Bob Bittner was a true legend in the radio industry. His voice was a comfort to so many of us, and he will be deeply missed.” Another fan shared, “I had the pleasure of meeting Bob Bittner once, and he was just as warm and kind in person as he was on the radio.”

Radio Man Bob Bittner may be gone, but his legacy will live on. He touched the lives of so many people throughout his career, and his contributions to the radio industry will not be forgotten.

