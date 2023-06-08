Beloved Waukesha Attorney Gerard F. Kuchler Remembered in Obituary, Cherished by 13 Grandchildren Despite Fatal Crash

Gerard F. Kuchler Obituary

Gerard F. Kuchler, a well-respected attorney from Waukesha, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the age of 71. He was killed in a tragic car accident while driving on I-94 in Waukesha County.

Gerard was born on May 22, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He earned his law degree from Marquette University Law School and went on to establish a successful law practice in Waukesha, where he served his clients with integrity and dedication for over 40 years.

Gerard was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary Jo Kuchler, and their three children, John (Julie), Michael (Angie), and Katie (Matt) O’Connor. Gerard was adored by his 13 grandchildren, who brought him immense joy and pride.

Gerard was known for his warm personality, his quick wit, and his love of life. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his family. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. William Catholic Church in Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waukesha County Community Foundation.

