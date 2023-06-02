“Belsonic 2023 Belfast Festival”: Belsonic Festival 2023: Your Ultimate Guide to the Belfast Celebration

Belsonic 2019: A Guide to Belfast’s Biggest Music Festival

Thousands of music fans are expected to flock to Ormeau Park in south Belfast for the highly anticipated Belsonic festival this June. With a star-studded lineup featuring Lionel Richie, David Guetta, Tom Jones, and Florence and the Machine, among others, this year’s festival promises to be one of the biggest and most exciting yet.

Concert Dates

The festival kicks off on Saturday, June 3rd, with Lionel Richie headlining the first night. The festival will run throughout the month, with The Prodigy closing out the event on Sunday, June 30th. Other notable performers include George Ezra, Paolo Nutini, Lizzo, Sam Fender, and Ben Nicky.

Gates Open

The gates open at 6 pm for each event, with the headliners expected on stage around 8:45-9 pm. The curfew is usually around 11 pm. However, specific times will be posted on Belsonic’s social media pages on the day of the gig. The gates close at 9:45 pm, so be sure to arrive early.

Entry Points

Belsonic is a fully standing event with only one main entrance, located at Ormeau Park, Ormeau Embankment, BT7 3GG. Follow the signage on site to enter Ormeau Park. The information on your ticket is a ticket reference only. There are no cloakroom or locker facilities, and if there will be ATM machines on site, the Belsonic organizers will post on their social media pages to confirm. Wheelchair and disability-accessible entrances are also available.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are on sale at Katy’s Bar at The Limelight, Ticketmaster (Belfast City Centre), www.ticketmaster.ie, www.belsonic.com, and all Ticketmaster outlets. Single tickets (general admission & VIP tickets where applicable) are the only ones available for sale. Beware of bogus ticket sellers & tour operators. Do not buy tickets from unofficial sources (including websites). For further ticket inquiries, please contact Ticketmaster.ie.

Age Restrictions

Attendees must be 16 years or older to attend most of the concerts. However, under 16s can attend some shows if they are signed in with Welfare Officers at the gates on the night and are accompanied at all times by a parent or guardian over the age of 25. A parent or guardian can only sign in a maximum of two under 16s. David Guetta, Ben Nicky, and The Prodigy shows are strictly 16+ only events. ID is required for entry at the gates, and there is no sign-in option for these shows.

Seating

No type of seating will be allowed inside the venue as these are prohibited items. Please refrain from bringing any fold-up seating, inflatables, or any form of temporary seating as you will not be allowed to enter the venue with them. However, people attending the Tom Jones show may bring their own foldable chair. No furniture, other than a single folding chair per ticket holder, will be allowed.

Transport

The event shuttle bus (Service 678) will travel to/from all Belsonic events at Ormeau Park from 5:30 pm to 11:15 pm. Standard late evening Glider G1 services will operate serving McKinstry Road departing May Street and Dundonald Park & Ride departing Wellington Place. Concert-goers from further afield can also check out Translink’s rail and bus specials for Belsonic. Standard Metro fares will apply on both the Metro Service 678 Belsonic Shuttle and the Nightmovers Services.

Parking

There is no public parking designated for the venue, other than for buses and coaches. Belsonic has road closure orders in place for the Ormeau Embankment for all concert dates. Buses and coaches should approach from the Ormeau Road entrance to Ormeau Embankment, and security at the top of the road will issue each coach with a large, numbered pass sheet which the driver should communicate to their passengers. When departing, buses will be required to continue along Ormeau Embankment and follow stewarding directions toward the Ravenhill Road end of the embankment. Coaches may also drop off their customers on the Embankment and continue toward the Ravenhill Road, returning by 10 pm at the latest to collect their passengers. There should be no drop-off or parking anywhere else apart from the Ormeau Embankment.

Dressing and What to Bring

Please dress appropriately and always be prepared for the weather. Belsonic does not permit football tops of any kind into Belsonic. No bags bigger than A4 size are permitted. There are no cloakroom facilities on site. Catering and bar facilities will be available in the concert site, and small personal cameras will be permitted. However, guests will not be able to bring professional photography equipment into the venue. A lost property booth will be operational each show night from 5 pm-11 pm.

Pubs and Hotels near Ormeau Park

For those looking to grab a pint before or after the show, The Limelight, Katy’s Bar, The Pavilion, The Errigle, and Northern Lights are all nearby. For those looking to stay overnight, the Clayton, Malmaison, Radisson Blue, Park Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Queen’s Quarter, 106a University St, Ibis Queen’s Quarter, 75 University St, and Premier Inn Alfred Street are all great options.

In conclusion, Belsonic is an exciting and unique music festival that is sure to deliver a memorable experience for all attendees. With a diverse lineup, beautiful setting, and plenty of amenities, it is the perfect way to kick off the summer season in Belfast.

