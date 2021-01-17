Ben Aipa Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ben Aipa has Died.

Aloha Brother Ben Aipa has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.

Kenny Tilton 4h · Aloha Brother Ben Aipa rest in Love ..you will be missed by surfers around the world Ben inducted Barry K ..into the International surfboard builders ..and Barry K inducted me ..this picture was taken the day I was inducted and Ben Was there ..we go way back mahalo for all you have done another Hawaiian surfing and Shaping Legend has left us..Rip Brother ..

Tributes

Tony Orpesa Sutton Sr.

A good one, yea i surfed on Bens board and surfed with him many times and he was always at the contest i was judging coaching the kids mostly my son Shawn and Kalani Robb and hundreds of more kids. A Hawaiian legend.

Mike McIntire

Rest in Peace Ben Aipa . . . You Are an Inspiration to Us All. Ben with Sunny Garcia and Son Duke at His Induction to The Surfers Walk of Fame in Huntington Beach. Mike McIntire Photo.

Scott Mijares

RIP Ben Aipa

Repost from Ben’s Son..

At no time in my life would I ever be ready to share with the world my fathers final day…. The passing of the greatest man I know.

SO…Instead….I am going to tell you the story about a boy, from a poor sugar cane plantation family…whose determination was unmeasurable….that literally carved out his legacy one board at a time .

A man from the simplest of backgrounds who would change the face of surfing…

A humble colossus whose impact echoed thru the decades…masterfully mentoring generations of champions…in and out of the water…in competition and life….

and somehow in all this…finding the time to stoke out tens of thousands of surfers with the best shaped boards all around the world along the way…..

Most of you know Ben Aipa, the surfer, the shaper,the coach or the legend…but to me he’s just my dad and I’m so very proud of him and I’ll Miss him dearly.

Dad…I hope you enjoy the next part of your journey . @akila_aipa and I have this from here and we’ll make you proud .

Aloha Oe’

A Hui Hou

My brother and I invite those who loved him and are able, to join us August 17TH on our dads birthday at Ala Moana Bowls to celebrate his life.

For any information or press releases please contact us at benaipalegacy@aipasurf.com.