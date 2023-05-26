“Ben Azelart Net Worth”: Amp World’s Ben Azelart – A Comprehensive Account of His Life, Relationships, Age, Net Worth, Hobbies, Girlfriend, and Facts.

Ben Azelart Lifestyle (Amp World) Biography

Ben Azelart is a renowned skateboarder, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He was born on January 10, 2002, in Texas, United States of America. Ben grew up in a sports-loving family and was introduced to skateboarding at a young age. His passion for the sport led him to become a professional skateboarder, and he has been actively participating in various competitions since then.

Ben started his YouTube career in 2014, and he has been making videos ever since. His YouTube channel, “Ben Azelart,” has over 4.95 million subscribers, and he is well-known for his skateboarding videos, pranks, and other entertaining content. Ben is also a member of the Amp World team, which is a group of skateboarders and content creators who produce thrilling content for their audience.

Relationship

Ben Azelart is currently single, and he has not been in any serious relationship in the public eye. However, he has been rumored to be dating fellow YouTuber, Lexi Rivera, who is also a member of the Amp World team. The two have been spotted together on various occasions, and their fans are always speculating about their relationship status.

Age

Ben Azelart was born on January 10, 2002, which makes him 19 years old as of 2021. Despite his young age, Ben has achieved a lot in his career as a skateboarder and YouTuber. He has become an inspiration to many young people who want to pursue their passions and achieve their goals.

Net Worth

Ben Azelart’s net worth is estimated to be around $2 million, which he has earned through his successful career as a skateboarder, YouTuber, and social media influencer. He has also collaborated with various brands and companies, which has contributed to his wealth.

Hobbies

Apart from skateboarding and making videos, Ben Azelart enjoys photography and traveling. He often shares pictures of his travels on his social media accounts, and his fans love to see the beautiful places he visits. Ben is also a fitness enthusiast and enjoys working out to keep himself fit and healthy.

Girlfriend

Facts

Ben Azelart started skateboarding at the age of six and has been competing professionally since he was 13 years old.

He has won several skateboarding competitions, including the 2018 Phoenix Am and the 2019 Pro Scooter Series.

Ben has collaborated with various brands and companies, including Google, Red Bull, and Monster Energy.

He is also a philanthropist and has worked with various charities, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ben is a dog lover and has two pet dogs named Bubba and Otis.

In conclusion, Ben Azelart is a talented skateboarder, YouTuber, and social media influencer who has achieved a lot at a young age. He is an inspiration to many young people who want to pursue their passions and achieve their goals. With his dedication and hard work, Ben is sure to achieve even greater success in the future.

