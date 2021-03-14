Ben Batzer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Downtown Bay City Icon. Ben Batzer has Died.

Downtown Bay City Icon. Ben Batzer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Tavern 101 Restaurant 21h · Our hearts here at Tavern and all of DRI are heavy as today we lost one of our own and a Downtown Bay City Icon. Ben Batzer was more than just a co-worker he was our family, our friend and part of our soul. Ben was an amazing person who touched so many of us along his journey. We are grateful to have had him in our life for the time that we did and will be forever thankful for countless nights of taking the most amazing care of all customers that came through the door. Ben just always had a way to make you feel at home. He played such an important part in many of our greatest evening out over the years and always knew just what to say to put a smile on your face. He will always have a place in our hearts and will never be forgotten. Prayers to all his family and friends. We will miss you forever Ben.

Source: (8) Tavern 101 Restaurant – Posts | Facebook

Roxanne Novotny

My heart is breaking while I read this! Ben, was such a kind soul who always took the time to listen, love, and care about everyone Thanks for the laughs and fond memories we shared of BC! He will be missed! Prayers for his family and for the 101 Tavern family. Until we meet again my friend .

Chuck Barcia

I remember one night just this past summer telling Dave that we are “Ben Groupies” and we go wherever Ben is working that night. Dave agreed as he handed us our food from the truck and said “I’m even a Ben groupie”. Ben just knew how to make your day brighter no matter what. We will miss him so much. Prayers for his family and friends loss.

Lisa Allen

So heartbreaking! He was our server often, very good and charismatic . Prayers to his family and friends .

Angie Goulette

That was a beautiful tribute to such a special guy. My heart hurts tonight. But I am fortunate to know so many others who will miss him as much as I will so that we can reminisce together and be thankful for all the laughs and smiles he brought to our faces.

Tracy Schrader Klapish

Such sad news, we always enjoyed talking to Ben while we were there. May he Rest In Peace

Jayme Johnson

So sorry to hear this. Ben was excellent at his job. We always loved seeing him. Prayers for you all, and his loved ones.

Autumn Rose Delestowicz

Beautiful tribute. ❤ Ben was a good high school friend of my husband. He served us on our very first date 15 years ago at OCH. Such a kind soul. May he RIP.

