Ben Bova Death -Dead – Obituaries: Fiction icon, author, adventure lover Ben Bova has Died .

By | November 30, 2020
Ben Bova has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Kathryn Brusco on Twitter: “My Uncle Ben…by marriage…science fiction icon, author, adventure lover, story teller, futurist, and my son’s namesake, Ben Bova, has passed away this morning from COVID-19 related pneumonia and a stroke. Needless to say, he will be missed terribly by us and the the world. ”

Tributes 

