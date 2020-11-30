Ben Bova Death -Dead – Obituaries: Fiction icon, author, adventure lover Ben Bova has Died .

Ben Bova has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 30, 2020.

“Kathryn Brusco on Twitter: “My Uncle Ben…by marriage…science fiction icon, author, adventure lover, story teller, futurist, and my son’s namesake, Ben Bova, has passed away this morning from COVID-19 related pneumonia and a stroke. Needless to say, he will be missed terribly by us and the the world. ”

My Uncle Ben…by marriage…science fiction icon, author, adventure lover, story teller, futurist, and my son's namesake, Ben Bova, has passed away this morning from COVID-19 related pneumonia and a stroke. Needless to say, he will be missed terribly by us and the the world. pic.twitter.com/lbuvRLm5V8 — Kathryn Brusco (@KathrynBruscoBk) November 29, 2020

Tributes

A former president of @sfwa and a multiple Hugo Award winner, among many other accomplishments in a long and storied career. RIP, Ben Bova. https://t.co/2DUIdlDubN — John Scalzi (@scalzi) November 30, 2020

I wiped out the adult SF section at the library during my childhood. Ben Bova was prominent on that wall. Safe journey, Ben. Enjoy the stories at the next campfire, and tell a few new ones of your own. https://t.co/YX0rwxnEzm — Cat Kimbriel (@CatKimbriel) November 30, 2020

