Ben Crump reacts to autopsy report on Darryl Williams’ death in Raleigh police custody.

Attorney Ben Crump Responds to Autopsy Results of Darryl Williams

Renowned civil rights lawyer Ben Crump has issued a statement in response to the recent release of the autopsy report for Darryl Williams, who died in Raleigh police custody.

“Once again, we are confronted with the tragic and unnecessary loss of yet another Black life at the hands of police,” said Attorney Crump. “The autopsy results confirm what we have been saying from the very beginning – that Darryl Williams died as a result of excessive force and neglect by law enforcement officers.”

According to the autopsy report, Williams’ cause of death was listed as “complications of positional asphyxia due to physical restraint.” The report also noted that Williams suffered from a number of injuries, including a broken rib and bruises on his face and chest.

“We demand justice for Darryl Williams and his family,” Attorney Crump continued. “We will not rest until those responsible for his death are held accountable and meaningful reforms are put in place to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening again.”

