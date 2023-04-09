Ben Ferencz, Last Nuremberg Prosecutor, Mourned Globally

The World Mourns the Loss of a Leader in the Quest for Justice

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, has passed away at the age of 103. The world has lost a key figure in bringing Nazis to justice for genocidal war crimes and a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes.

Ferencz died on Friday evening in Boynton Beach, Florida, according to a report from St. John’s University law professor, John Barrett, who runs a blog about the Nuremberg trials. The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington also confirmed his death.

A Life Dedicated to Seeking Justice

Ben Ferencz was born in Transylvania in 1920 and immigrated to New York with his parents as a young boy to escape the rampant antisemitism of the time. After graduating from Harvard Law School, Ferencz joined the U.S. Army and became an investigator of Nazi war crimes against U.S. soldiers.

Ferencz was recruited to help prosecute war crimes after the war and was instrumental in the prosecution of 22 Einsatzgruppen officers who were responsible for the deaths of more than 1 million Jews, Roma, and others. He also helped establish the principle of individual responsibility for war crimes, which has been used in subsequent international tribunals.

After the Nuremberg trials, Ferencz continued his work in international law and advocacy for human rights. He founded the International Association of Lawyers Against Nuclear Arms and was a founding member of the International Criminal Court. He also wrote several books, including “Less Than Slaves: Jewish Forced Labor and the Quest for Compensation” and “Defining International Aggression: The Search for World Peace.”

Documenting the Atrocities of Nazi Labor and Concentration Camps

During his time as a war crimes investigator, Ferencz followed up on U.S. intelligence reports of large groups of starving people in Nazi camps watched over by SS guards. He visited several camps, including the Ohrdruf labor camp in Germany and the notorious Buchenwald concentration camp, where he found bodies “piled up like cordwood” and “helpless skeletons with diarrhea, dysentery, typhus, TB, pneumonia, and other ailments, retching in their louse ridden bunks or on the ground with only their pathetic eyes pleading for help.”

Ferencz was deeply affected by his experiences in the Nazi extermination centers. He wrote, “There is no doubt that I was indelibly traumatized by my experiences as a war crimes investigator of Nazi extermination centers. I still try not to talk or think about the details.”

A Champion for Justice and Human Rights

Ben Ferencz’s legacy will live on as a champion for justice and human rights. His work at the Nuremberg trials and beyond paved the way for future generations to hold accountable those who commit atrocities against humanity.

As the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum tweeted, “Today the world lost a leader in the quest for justice for victims of genocide and related crimes.” Ferencz’s passing marks the end of an era and serves as a reminder of the horrors of the Holocaust and the importance of never forgetting the lessons of history.