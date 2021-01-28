Ben Goodspeed Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Former Chatham Selectman and loooong-time Chatham Band member (80 years!) Ben Goodspeed has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Former Chatham Selectman and loooong-time Chatham Band member (80 years!) Ben Goodspeed has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Former Chatham Selectman and loooong-time Chatham Band member (80 years!) Ben Goodspeed has passed away at 95. We'll have an appreciation in next week's paper. pic.twitter.com/wCHsJjye6A — Cape Cod Chronicle (@CCCNewsroom) January 28, 2021

Cape Cod Chronicle @CCCNewsroom Former Chatham Selectman and loooong-time Chatham Band member (80 years!) Ben Goodspeed has passed away at 95. We’ll have an appreciation in next week’s paper.

NOTICE.