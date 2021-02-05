Ben Hannigan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dundalk FC legend Ben Hannigan has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Dundalk FC legend Ben Hannigan has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
https://t.co/yMdlnQh7DL
Dundalk FC legend Ben Hannigan has died this evening at the age of 77 pic.twitter.com/bIlnrwMQUD
— Gerry Malone (@LiveatOriel) February 4, 2021
Gerry Malone @LiveatOriel http://dundalkfcwhoswho.com/player.php?id=246… Dundalk FC legend Ben Hannigan has died this evening at the age of 77
