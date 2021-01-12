Ben Jordan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kentucky Baseball Player Ben Jordan Dies at Age 22 has Died .

By | January 12, 2021
0 Comment

Ben Jordan Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Kentucky Baseball Player Ben Jordan Dies at Age 22 has Died .

Baseball Player Ben Jordan Dies at Age 22 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

JPDAILYSPORTS @JCPGATA Kentucky Basketball, Baseball Player Ben Jordan Dies at Age 22: Ben Jordan, who played basketball and baseball at the University of Kentucky, died Monday at the age of 22… http://dlvr.it/RqR0Rg #BNTCFBCBB #BreakingNews

Kentucky Wildcats wrote 

 We are deeply saddened to share news of the passing of Ben Jordan, a beloved member of both the

Kentucky Baseball

(2018-2021) and

Kentucky Basketball

(2019-20) teams. We offer our condolences to the family and friends of Ben. He will forever be in our hearts.

COMMENTS AND REACTIONS

LilRay Johnson
Thoughts and prayers to his family during their time of bereavement. May God console you through your loss.

Melvin Powell
Gone way to soon. Prayers for his family and friends.

Kevin Hopkins
Our thoughts and prayers for the family

Ronnie Shreve
Anyone know how he passed?? Prayers to his family

Billy Corman
So sad sending prayers to the family

George L. Johnson
May the Lord bless and keep his family in their hour of need!

Scott Frazier
Prayers for this young man’s family. I could not imagine losing one of my children. May God bless them and give them peace

Laura Phipps March
This is beyond sad, he was so young. My thoughts and prayers to his family.

Nancy Hall
Oh no praying for his family and friends does anyone know what happened to the little guy

Jeff Huemmer
This is beyond sad. Thoughts and prayers for family and friends. God bless you BBN during this difficult time with the loss of one of your own.

Wendy Turner
Rest easy wildcat prayers for family players and friends

David Aukerman
We are totally heartbroken! Thinking of the family during this difficult time.

Linsey Prichard
Prayers to the family. He was from my hometown. Everyone is at a loss of words. He was such a smart young man.

Barbara Chumley
Too young and truly awful. My sympathies to his family.

Sandy Noonan Besten
Such a tragedy. Prayers to his friends and family.

Janet Lane Powell
Prayers for his family, it’s hard to understand why we lose someone that young.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.