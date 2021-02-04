Ben Paulides Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Ben Paulides has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 4. 2021
Ben Paulides has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 4. 2021.
On Sunday, my son, Ben lost his battle with mental illness. He was the director of Missing 411, a 4 yr starter on Miami Oh hockey team. I’m a broken person, I miss him beyond words. Please pray for Ben’s soul, he’s on the journey to heaven. pic.twitter.com/rOfJr1RqDe
— David Paulides (@canammissing) February 4, 2021
David Paulides @canammissing On Sunday, my son, Ben lost his battle with mental illness. He was the director of Missing 411, a 4 yr starter on Miami Oh hockey team. I'm a broken person, I miss him beyond words. Please pray for Ben's soul, he's on the journey to heaven.
