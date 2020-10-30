Ben Rivera Death -Dead-Obituaries :Ben Rivera has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
Ben Rivera has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 29, 2020.
“Coach Jason Brown on Twitter: “My heart is hurting, one of the greatest men I’ve ever coached with or ever got to know! Ben Rivera, my condolences to his wife Mary and all affected by his sudden passing of cancer! Ben never wore pants, EVER! So, if I coach again I will be wearing shorts to honor my brother!”
— Coach Jason Brown (@TheRealCoach_JB) October 30, 2020
Tributes
Jcruzy @joeycruz wrote
you can coach again. You just have to swallow some pride, and realize some shit just can’t be said out loud. There are kids out there that need you. Life’s to be changed for the better. Pride ain’t worth it #slapdick
Jcruzy wrote
Also very sorry to hear about your friend bud. Prayer for you and his family
Coach Lawann Latson wrote
Hundred points symbol Hundred points symbol Hundred points symbol FACTS!!
x-Ron Glover wrote
My grandpa never wore pants ..Ever he lived in Buffalo. He passed in 94 I was 14 … I haven’t wore pants since the day they put him in the dirt god rest his soul .. facts !!!
Coach_Kap wrote
JB, I’ve lost a couple of former players/recruits in the last 12 months. Never gets any easier – just have to try and make them proud! Sorry for your loss my brother!
Be True To The Game wrote
Coach my heart goes out to you.. his family wife and kids..my brother im always here for you bro
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.