“Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case”: Legal Professionals Provide Insight into the Verdict of the Defamation Lawsuit Involving Ben Roberts-Smith

Defamation Case Against Ben Roberts-Smith Dismissed by Federal Court

On October 29, 2021, Federal Court Justice Anthony Besanko delivered his verdict on the defamation case brought by Ben Roberts-Smith, Australia’s most decorated living former SAS soldier, against the Age, the Sydney Morning Herald, and the Canberra Times. The case, which lasted for 110 days due to COVID lockdowns, ended in July 2022 with Besanko determining that the newspapers established the “substantial truth” of some allegations, but not others. Consequently, each proceeding was dismissed.

Proven Allegations

Besanko found the newspapers established the “substantial truth” of the most serious allegations against Roberts-Smith, including:

Kicking a handcuffed prisoner over a cliff and ordering other soldiers to shoot him in Darwan in 2012

Carrying a man with a prosthetic leg to a place outside the Whiskey 108 compound and shooting him dead in Kakarak in 2009

Forcing a young recruit to execute an unarmed elderly man as a form of “blooding”

Roberts-Smith, who was awarded the Medal of Gallantry, Victoria Cross, and Commendation for Distinguished Services, found these allegations particularly galling.

Contextual Truth

The newspapers also alleged that Roberts-Smith bullied, harassed, and intimidated soldiers under his command and committed an act of domestic violence in 2018. While Besanko found the allegations of bullying to be substantially true, he did not find the substantial truth of the domestic violence allegations. The newspapers, however, were able to rely on the defence of “contextual truth” due to the substantial truth of the other allegations. This defence meant that Besanko was satisfied that the domestic violence allegations would not further harm Roberts-Smith’s reputation, even though they weren’t proven to be substantially true.

Defamation Law and “Substantial Truth”

Under Australian common law, a statement is defamatory if it exposes a person to hatred, contempt, or ridicule, or would tend to make right-minded observers shun or avoid that person. The papers had to establish a defence, and their defence was that all of what they had reported was true. Under the law, they needed only to show the “substantial” truth of what they had alleged. Because the papers were able to establish the substantial truth of key aspects of the reporting, Roberts-Smith’s case failed.

The Issue of Costs

Both sides have spent millions on their respective legal teams, and it will be up to the judge to determine how much the newspapers will be able to claim back from Roberts-Smith for their reasonable legal costs. The newspapers requested three weeks to consider how much to seek for costs and third-party costs. Roberts-Smith’s barrister has already raised the possibility of an appeal.

Conclusion

The defamation case against Ben Roberts-Smith has been dismissed, with the judge determining that the newspapers established the “substantial truth” of some allegations. While the issue of costs remains to be resolved, this case highlights the importance of the defence of “substantial truth” in defamation cases and the need for uniformity in defamation laws.

Defamation law Australian defamation case Military defamation case Legal analysis of Ben Roberts-Smith case Media responsibility in defamation suits

News Source : The Conversation

Source Link :legal experts explain the judgment in the Ben Roberts-Smith defamation case/