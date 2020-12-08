Ben Stokes Death -Dead – Obituary : England cricket star Ben Stokes has Died .
England cricket star Ben Stokes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international and father of England cricket star Ben Stokes, has died at the age of 65.
— Sky Sports Rugby League (@SkySportsRL) December 8, 2020
Sky Sports Rugby League @SkySportsRL Ged Stokes, a New Zealand rugby league international and father of England cricket star Ben Stokes, has died at the age of 65.
