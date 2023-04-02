Bend Studio Co-founder Michael Berlyn Passes Away.

The demise of Michael Berlyn, one of the founders of Bend Studio, has been reported.

Former Game Developer Michael Berlyn Passes Away Aged 73

Michael Berlyn, co-founder of Eidetic and former game developer, has passed away at the age of 73 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by industry veterans and fellow developers, who have paid tribute to his legacy in the gaming industry.

A Long Career in Gaming

Berlyn had a long and illustrious career in the gaming industry before co-founding Eidetic, which later became Bend Studio after being acquired by Sony (then Sony Computer Entertainment). His first PlayStation game, Busby 3D, was released in 1996 and featured his creation, Busby the Bobcat. Eidetic was also responsible for creating the Siphon Filter games, which saw Berlyn leave the industry temporarily.

The Industry Pays Tribute

Former Bend Studio veteran John Garvin described Berlyn as “a kick in the pants, funny, caring, smart, and a great human being,” while George Broussard, co-founder of 3D Realms and Apogee, credited Berlyn with influencing his work on Infocom adventure games in the 80s and launching PC gaming.

Reflecting on His Career

In 2005, Berlyn spoke to Game Developer (then Gamasutra) about his decision to leave his own company due to concerns about the content of Siphon Filter. He later returned to the industry and worked on a series of interactive games and experiences for Windows and mobile devices.

A Fond Farewell

Berlyn’s passing is a great loss to the gaming industry, and he will be greatly missed by friends, family, and colleagues. Our thoughts are with them during this difficult time.