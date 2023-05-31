benefici cure termali malattie respiratorie: “Cure Termali per le Malattie Respiratorie: Vantaggi e Successo del Convegno con Prenotazioni Esaurite”

Sold Out Medical Conference on Thermal Baths for the Treatment and Prevention of Chronic Respiratory Diseases

The international conference on thermal baths as a cure and prevention for chronic respiratory diseases was held last weekend at the Anusca facilities, with 130 attendees in person and 350 connected via streaming with simultaneous translation. The event, sponsored by the Ministry of Health, once again recognized the role of local thermal baths in the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases. The conference was organized by Femtec (World Federation of Hydrotherapy and Climatotherapy) in collaboration with Anusca, Gard Italia (Global Alliance Chronic Respiratory Diseases), Aist (Italian Association for Cough Studies), and Terme di Castel San Pietro.

Among the highlights of the conference were presentations on the latest advancements in therapies and prevention strategies, including those related to rehabilitative techniques for post-COVID-19 respiratory diseases.

“There is a multidisciplinary approach to pneumology where the usefulness of thermal waters for prevention and treatment is becoming relevant,” said Stefano Iseppi, CEO of Terme di Castel San Pietro. “Our presence and expertise, combined with our sulfurous and salsobromoiodic thermal waters, which are particularly valuable and have excellent chemical-physical parameters, offer a wide community the chance to take care of their respiratory health naturally.”

“The proximity of our care and prevention departments offers the opportunity to access treatment and return home or to work quickly, without the need for vacation time,” continued Iseppi. “This undoubtedly facilitates prevention in children and the mitigation of chronic conditions in adults before they become too severe.” Umberto Solimene, President of Femtec, added that “integrated thermal medicine, applied in an environment of high ecological quality, such as that of Terme di Castel San Pietro, is the natural therapeutic means that demonstrates its effectiveness in respiratory diseases, both direct and indirect, affecting vast categories of the population, of all ages and social classes.”

Dr. Nikolai Khaltaev, past-president of Gard International, emphasized that the fight against chronic respiratory diseases is a priority of the WHO and the UN. Khaltaev presented several research studies supporting the potential of hydrology and medical balneology in promoting a healthy lifestyle through information and education on the prevention of non-communicable respiratory diseases.

While Dr. Lucia Bramante, medical director of INAIL, highlighted that over 12,500 occupational respiratory diseases were reported in the 2017-2021 period, Dr. Daniela Galeone, medical director of the Health Promotion and Prevention and Control of Chronic-Degenerative Diseases Unit of the Ministry of Health, illustrated the national strategy based on the prevention of nicotine addiction, both in terms of initiation and support for smoking cessation.

The conference was a resounding success, with the attendance of experts from various fields of medicine and the recognition of the crucial role of thermal baths in the prevention and treatment of chronic respiratory diseases.

