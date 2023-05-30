“Bengali Scotch Egg Recipe”: Learn to Make Bengali-Style Scotch Egg from @realflavoursofbengal on Instagram

A Bengali Twist on the Classic Scotch Egg

Eggs have been a staple in the Bengali diet for generations, and this classic ingredient has been given a new twist in the form of the Bengali-style Scotch Egg. This delicious recipe comes from the popular Instagram recipe page @realflavoursofbengal, and it incorporates a host of Indian spices and flavours to create a dish that is both unique and delicious.

The Recipe

The recipe for the Bengali-style Scotch Egg is relatively simple, and it involves a few key steps that are easy to follow. The first step is to boil the eggs slightly, so that the yolk remains slightly runny. While the eggs are boiling, you can prepare the chicken mixture, which is made by adding a variety of Indian spices to minced chicken. This mixture is then used to coat the eggs, which are then coated again in Panko breadcrumbs before being deep-fried to perfection.

The final step is to serve the eggs with kashundi and onion, which are traditional Bengali accompaniments that add even more flavour to the dish. Kashundi is a type of mustard sauce that is made with black mustard seeds, vinegar, and spices, and it is commonly used in Bengali cuisine to add a tangy, spicy flavour to dishes.

The Bengali ‘Tadka’

The Bengali-style Scotch Egg is not just about the ingredients, but also about the unique ‘tadka’ or flavour that is added to the dish. The use of Indian spices and flavours adds a distinct taste to the Scotch Egg, and it is this ‘tadka’ that makes it a truly authentic Bengali dish.

The use of spices such as turmeric, cumin, coriander, and garam masala adds a depth of flavour to the chicken mixture, while the use of kashundi and onion adds a tangy, spicy flavour to the finished dish. The combination of these flavours creates a dish that is both delicious and unique, and it is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it.

The Final Verdict

The Bengali-style Scotch Egg is a delicious and unique twist on the classic Scotch Egg. The use of Indian spices and flavours adds a distinct taste to the dish, while the use of kashundi and onion adds a tangy, spicy flavour that is sure to be a hit with anyone who tries it. Whether you are a fan of eggs or not, this dish is definitely worth a try, and it is sure to become a favourite in your household.

If you want to give this recipe a try, be sure to check out @realflavoursofbengal on Instagram for a step-by-step guide on how to make the Bengali-style Scotch Egg. Trust us, it’s yummy and full of flavours!

Bengali cuisine Scotch Egg recipe Indian appetizers Bengali street food Authentic Bengali recipes

News Source : ttindia

Source Link :Instagram account @realflavoursofbengal shares recipe for Bengali version of Scotch Egg/