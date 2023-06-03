Bengali-style Pepper Chicken: A Guide to Creating Bengali-inspired Pepper Chicken (Doi Morich)

Spice Up Your Meal with Creamy and Flavorful Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma is a classic Indian dish that is known for its creamy texture and rich flavor. The dish is made by simmering chicken in a fragrant and spiced gravy, which is made with a blend of aromatic spices, herbs, and cream. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and easy-to-make meal that can be enjoyed with rice or naan.

Ingredients

The following are the ingredients that you will need to make this delicious Chicken Korma:

400 grams of chicken

1 cup of hung curd

2 tbsp of low-fat cream

1 tsp of black pepper

5-7 peppercorns

1 coriander leaves

6-7 garlic cloves

1-inch ginger

1 onion

2 tbsp of ghee or oil

2-3 tbsp of lemon juice

½ tsp of red chili powder

1 tbsp of coriander powder

3 green chilies

Salt and pepper as needed

Instructions

Follow these simple steps to prepare this delicious Chicken Korma:

Marinate the chicken in hung curd, black pepper, and salt for at least 30 minutes. Grind together garlic, ginger, onion, and green chilies to form a smooth paste. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add the peppercorns and coriander leaves. Fry for a few seconds. Add the ground paste and fry until it turns golden brown. Add the marinated chicken and fry until it turns brown on all sides. Add the red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well. Add enough water to cover the chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through. Add the low-fat cream and lemon juice. Mix well and simmer for a few more minutes. Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.

Health Benefits

Chicken Korma is a healthy and nutritious dish that is loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is a great source of lean protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscles. The dish also contains a variety of spices and herbs, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The low-fat cream used in this recipe provides a creamy texture without adding too much fat to the dish. Overall, Chicken Korma is a wholesome and delicious meal that is perfect for any occasion.

Conclusion

Chicken Korma is a delicious and easy-to-make Indian dish that is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and healthy meal. This recipe is packed with aromatic spices, herbs, and cream, which give it a unique and rich flavor. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or just looking for a quick and easy meal, Chicken Korma is the perfect choice. So, give this recipe a try and spice up your meal with a creamy and flavorful Chicken Korma.

