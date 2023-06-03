Bengali-style Pepper Chicken: A Guide to Creating Bengali-inspired Pepper Chicken (Doi Morich)

Spice Up Your Meal with Creamy and Flavorful Chicken Korma
Chicken Korma is a classic Indian dish that is known for its creamy texture and rich flavor. The dish is made by simmering chicken in a fragrant and spiced gravy, which is made with a blend of aromatic spices, herbs, and cream. This recipe is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and easy-to-make meal that can be enjoyed with rice or naan.
Ingredients
The following are the ingredients that you will need to make this delicious Chicken Korma:
- 400 grams of chicken
- 1 cup of hung curd
- 2 tbsp of low-fat cream
- 1 tsp of black pepper
- 5-7 peppercorns
- 1 coriander leaves
- 6-7 garlic cloves
- 1-inch ginger
- 1 onion
- 2 tbsp of ghee or oil
- 2-3 tbsp of lemon juice
- ½ tsp of red chili powder
- 1 tbsp of coriander powder
- 3 green chilies
- Salt and pepper as needed
Instructions
Follow these simple steps to prepare this delicious Chicken Korma:
- Marinate the chicken in hung curd, black pepper, and salt for at least 30 minutes.
- Grind together garlic, ginger, onion, and green chilies to form a smooth paste.
- Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add the peppercorns and coriander leaves. Fry for a few seconds.
- Add the ground paste and fry until it turns golden brown.
- Add the marinated chicken and fry until it turns brown on all sides.
- Add the red chili powder, coriander powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Add enough water to cover the chicken and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 20-25 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through.
- Add the low-fat cream and lemon juice. Mix well and simmer for a few more minutes.
- Garnish with coriander leaves and serve hot with rice or naan.
Health Benefits
Chicken Korma is a healthy and nutritious dish that is loaded with protein, vitamins, and minerals. It is a great source of lean protein, which is essential for building and repairing muscles. The dish also contains a variety of spices and herbs, which are known for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The low-fat cream used in this recipe provides a creamy texture without adding too much fat to the dish. Overall, Chicken Korma is a wholesome and delicious meal that is perfect for any occasion.
Conclusion
Chicken Korma is a delicious and easy-to-make Indian dish that is perfect for those who are looking for a flavorful and healthy meal. This recipe is packed with aromatic spices, herbs, and cream, which give it a unique and rich flavor. Whether you are hosting a dinner party or just looking for a quick and easy meal, Chicken Korma is the perfect choice. So, give this recipe a try and spice up your meal with a creamy and flavorful Chicken Korma.
