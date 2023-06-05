Pavan Kumar : Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Tollgate Staff Beat Car Driver Pavan Kumar to Death in Ramanagar District, Karnataka

A car driver, identified as 26-year-old Pavan Kumar, was beaten to death by staff members of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway tollgate in Karnataka’s Ramanagar district. The incident took place on June 4, Sunday night, after an argument broke out over the payment of toll fee. Pavan Kumar was travelling with his friends when the scuffle took place, which soon turned violent. The toll plaza staff followed Pavan’s vehicle, waylaid it, and attacked him and his friends with hockey sticks. The incident took place in the limits of Bidadi police station, and the accused are currently absconding.

News Source : IANS

