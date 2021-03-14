Benjamin Batzer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Benjamin Batzer has Died.

Benjamin Batzer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 11. 2021.

Jeremy Courier is with Benjamin Batzer. 21h · This man…this man. Benjamin Batzer is the Best Bartender….EVER, always will be. Legendary. Period. More importantly, Benjamin Batzer has always been one of the most genuinely kind humans I have ever had the privilege to call my friend in all of my 43 years….RIH, my friend. We will meet again and I’ll make your next cosmo…I am forever grateful to call you my friend This one really hurts…way to soon

Source: (8) Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. TRIBUTES. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

CONDOLENCES.

———————— –

Jeremy Courier

Thanks y’all for the kind words and your support. Bay City didn’t just loose a member or a citizen, in my opinion Bay City lost a King…

Elizabeth Walkowiak

So sorry for your loss Jeremy. Way too young. Sending thoughts and prayers your way .

Jodi Stohon Kietzman

So sorry to hear about the loss of your dear friend. Sending you and his family prayers. Sounds like such an amazing young man.

Angie Goulette

1d ·

Oh, Benjamin Batzer I will miss the many over the top fancy waters you made me (Baby Yoda version pictured), which embarrassed me because those who didn’t know me always thought I was double fisted 🤦🏻‍♀️ I’ll even miss the time you served my water in a sippy cup after I spilled the first one I’ll miss the utter disgust you never hid whenever the fact that I don’t watch movies was mentioned – But most of all, I’ll miss those times when the bar was slow and you would plop down on the cooler behind the bar and we would talk about the most random things. I didn’t always understand the things you talked about but I always appreciated your conversation and friendship Hugs to all who knew and loved you.

