Benjamin Felipe Liano : Driver accused of DUI injures five in Phoenix crash

Driver Suspected of DUI Injures Five in Phoenix Crash

A driver suspected of being under the influence caused a crash on Friday night, resulting in three girls and two women being hospitalized. The suspect, identified as Benjamin Felipe Liano, faces DUI and aggravated assault charges. The crash occurred near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road in Phoenix, and the victims, who were in the same car, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Saturday, all five victims were in stable condition. Liano fled the scene but was later found and arrested. Police believe he was going east on Indian School Road and crashed into the car carrying the victims, which was going north on an Interstate 17 frontage road. The details of the crash are being investigated.

Read Full story : 5 people injured in crash with drunken driver, Phoenix police say /

News Source : Laura Daniella Sepulveda

