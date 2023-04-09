Benjamin Ferencz’s Life Work: Law, Not War

Benjamin Ferencz, the only surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, has dedicated his life to the belief that law should take precedence over war.

Benjamin Ferencz, last surviving prosecutor of Nuremberg trials, dies at 103

Benjamin Ferencz, the renowned prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials that brought Nazi leaders to justice after World War II, has died at the age of 103. Ferencz served as the chief prosecutor of 22 German officers who led mobile paramilitary killing squads known as Einsatzgruppen, which were responsible for over a million deaths during the war in German-occupied Europe. Ferencz was also instrumental in the establishment of the International Criminal Court, working for decades to bring about its creation. Born in Transylvania, Romania in 1920 and raised in New York City’s “Hell’s Kitchen,” Ferencz graduated from Harvard Law School in 1943 and joined the U.S. military, serving in Europe and later joining the newly-formed war crimes section. He seized documents and recorded evidence at Nazi death camps after their liberation by allied forces. After the war, Ferencz was recruited to join the U.S. prosecution in the Nuremberg trials, serving under General Telford Taylor. The trials were controversial at the time but ended up being hailed as a milestone in establishing international law and holding war criminals accountable.

Ferencz was critical of war crimes committed by the U.S. in Vietnam and was an advocate for the establishment of an international criminal court. In January 2020, he wrote an opinion piece in the New York Times criticizing the U.S. killing of a senior Iranian military leader in a drone strike, calling it “immoral” and “a clear violation of national and international law.” Despite his age, Ferencz remained active in pursuing justice until late in life, taking part at age 91 in the first case before the International Criminal Court by delivering a closing statement in the prosecution of Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga Dyilo. In his work and advocacy, Ferencz remained committed to the idea that “law, not war” is the ultimate solution to global conflict.