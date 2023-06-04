Benjamin Millepied biography: Benjamin Millepied: The Man Married to Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied, a well-known Hollywood couple, are reportedly experiencing a rough patch in their marriage due to alleged infidelity on Millepied’s part. The French press has claimed that the famous ballet dancer had an affair with a 25-year-old woman, causing Portman to feel betrayed and hurt.

Sources have reported that Millepied is doing everything in his power to make amends and keep their family together. However, the damage may already have been done, and the couple’s future is uncertain.

So who is Benjamin Millepied, and what led him to this point in his life? Millepied was born in Bordeaux, France, in 1977 and began dancing at a young age. He joined the New York City Ballet in 1995, where he quickly rose through the ranks to become a principal dancer.

Millepied’s fame grew outside the dance world when he choreographed and starred in Darren Aronofsky’s 2010 film “Black Swan.” It was on the set of this film that he met Portman, and the two began dating shortly after. In 2012, they got married and now have two children together.

In addition to his dancing and acting career, Millepied founded the L.A. Dance Project, a contemporary dance company based in Los Angeles. He served as the company’s artistic director until 2016.

Millepied has also held positions as a ballet director. From 2014 to 2016, he was the director of dance at the Paris Opera Ballet, where he worked to modernize the company’s repertoire and bring a fresh perspective to the art form.

Despite his impressive career and accomplishments, Millepied’s alleged infidelity has put a dark cloud over his personal life. Portman, who has been open about her vegan lifestyle and activism, has not yet commented on the situation. However, it is clear that she is likely feeling a mix of emotions, including hurt, anger, and betrayal.

Infidelity is a common issue in many relationships, and it is often difficult to repair the damage that has been done. Trust is a crucial element in any marriage or partnership, and when that trust is broken, it can be challenging to rebuild.

For Portman and Millepied, it remains to be seen whether they will be able to move past this difficult time in their relationship. Many fans and supporters of the couple are hoping that they will be able to work through their issues and emerge stronger on the other side.

Regardless of the outcome, this situation serves as a reminder that even those in the public eye are not immune to the challenges and struggles that come with being in a committed relationship. Infidelity can happen to anyone, and it is up to each individual couple to decide how they want to move forward and heal.

News Source : Diario AS

Source Link :Who is Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman’s husband?/