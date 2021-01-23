Benjamin Siegel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bugsy Siegel Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel has Died.
Bugsy Siegel Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 22. 2020.
Bugsy Siegel Benjamin “Bugsy” Siegel was an American mobster who was a driving force behind the development of the Las Vegas Strip. Born: February 28, 1906 in Brooklyn, New York Died: June 20, 1947 (age 41)
Source: (20+) bugsy siegel – Search Results | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.