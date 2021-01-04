Benji Espinoza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DJ International Records co-founder Benji Espinoza has Died .

By | January 4, 2021
0 Comment

Benji Espinoza Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : DJ International Records co-founder Benji Espinoza has Died .

DJ International Records co-founder Benji Espinoza has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Mesmerize @Mesmerized4u DJ International Records co-founder Benji Espinoza has died https://djmag.com/news/dj-international-records-co-founder-benji-espinoza-has-died… #BloggersTribe #theclqrt #Bloggpromoo @BBlogRT @SparkleSocials #thebloggercrowd #AllThoseBlogs @RTblogroyalty @wetweetblogs

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.