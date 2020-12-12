Bennie Edwards Death -Dead – Obituary : Oklahoma City as they mourn the loss of Bennie Edwards to state violence.
Bennie Edwards has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We stand with our community in Oklahoma City as they mourn the loss of Bennie Edwards to state violence.
Black Lives Matter. https://t.co/HePFzg4iHI
— Tsuru For Solidarity (@TsuruSolidarity) December 12, 2020
Tsuru For Solidarity @TsuruSolidarity We stand with our community in Oklahoma City as they mourn the loss of Bennie Edwards to state violence. Black Lives Matter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.