Bennington Police Detainee’s Cause of Death Released by VSP

VSP releases cause of death for detainee being held by Bennington Police

The Vermont State Police (VSP) have released the cause of death for a detainee who was being held by the Bennington Police Department. The detainee, whose identity has not been released, was found unresponsive in their cell on April 4th.

Initial Investigation

When the detainee was found unresponsive, Bennington Police immediately began CPR and called for medical assistance. The detainee was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, where they were later pronounced deceased.

At the time of the incident, the Vermont State Police were called to investigate the death.

Autopsy Results

The autopsy, which was conducted by the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, determined that the cause of death was acute pulmonary edema due to a hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

According to the American Heart Association, pulmonary edema is a condition where the lungs fill with fluid. Hypertensive cardiovascular disease is a condition that results from high blood pressure, which can damage the heart and blood vessels.

Investigation Continues

The Vermont State Police continue to investigate the death.

In a statement, the Bennington Police Department expressed their condolences to the detainee’s family and friends. They also stated that they are cooperating fully with the investigation.

Police Custody Deaths in the United States

Deaths of individuals in police custody have been a topic of concern in the United States for some time. According to a report by The Guardian, there were 1,146 people killed by police in the United States in 2015.

While not all of these deaths occurred in police custody, there have been many high-profile cases in recent years of individuals dying while in police custody. These cases have sparked protests and calls for increased accountability and transparency in law enforcement.

Conclusion

The cause of death for the detainee being held by the Bennington Police Department has been released by the Vermont State Police. The autopsy determined that the cause of death was acute pulmonary edema due to hypertensive cardiovascular disease. The investigation into the death is ongoing.

This incident is yet another reminder of the importance of transparency and accountability in law enforcement. It is crucial that investigations into police custody deaths are thorough and impartial, and that steps are taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

