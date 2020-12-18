Benny Nepoleon Death -Dead – Obituary : former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon has Died .
former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
Wayne County Sheriff, and former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon, has died from COVID. He worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He once said these words at the funeral of murdered Detroit police officer Shawn Bandy: pic.twitter.com/T1ee3KTXe0
— Michael Matthews (@mmatthewswriter) December 18, 2020
Michael Matthews @mmatthewswriter Wayne County Sheriff, and former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon, has died from COVID. He worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He once said these words at the funeral of murdered Detroit police officer Shawn Bandy:
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.