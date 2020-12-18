Benny Nepoleon Death -Dead – Obituary : former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon has Died .

former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Michael Matthews @mmatthewswriter Wayne County Sheriff, and former Detroit Police Chief, Benny Nepoleon, has died from COVID. He worked in law enforcement for 45 years. He once said these words at the funeral of murdered Detroit police officer Shawn Bandy:

