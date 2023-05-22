Benoit Doucet-Martel : Single-vehicle rollover crash injures juvenile and Benoit Doucet-Martel in Belvidere, Vermont

Single-Vehicle Rollover Crash in Belvidere Injures Juvenile and Benoit Doucet-Martel as Operator

A single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on Rt. 118 in Belvidere on Sunday night. Vermont State Police responded to the scene where three juveniles were found in the vehicle. One of them was flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center with suspected serious injuries while the operator, Benoit Doucet-Martel, was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries. The other two juveniles were treated and released at the scene. The investigation revealed that the crash was caused by Doucet-Martel drifting off the roadway and rolling over. The police ruled out speed and alcohol as factors in the incident.

Read Full story : Child airlifted to hospital after crash in Belvidere /

News Source : WPTZ

Belvidere car crash Child airlifted to hospital Emergency transport for children Pediatric trauma treatment Accident in Belvidere