Bensenville Car Accident : Sue Turco has Died after a Fatal Car Accident.

Sue Turco Death –Dead-Obituaries : Sue Turco has Died after a Fatal Car Accident.
Sue Turco has died, according to a statement posted online on November 9. 2020.
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.
Sam Zalecki wrote
I’m still at a loss for words, nothing can describe the hurt and pain that i feel right now. I’ve known you my whole life and you’ve always made sure me and my family were okay. You were my moms greatest friend, we all loved you so much. RIPSue Turco
Posted by Sam Zalecki on Monday, November 9, 2020
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on the cause of death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Sonny’s Angels, the amazing Angel to my right is Sue Turco, Carol to my far right and Cynthia to my left. Sue was tragically taken from us this past weekend. We will miss you, love you and keep you in our hearts, thoughts & prayers always. Our sincere condolences to Sue’s family and loved ones.
RIP Angel
