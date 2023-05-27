“Benue inauguration security” today : Heavy Security Ordered by Benue Police Ahead of Inauguration

Heavy Security Ordered by Benue Police Ahead of Inauguration today 2023.

The Commissioner of Police for Benue State, Nigeria, Okoro Julius, has ordered that adequate security measures be put in place ahead of the May 29 inauguration day. He warned individuals and groups to stay away from the venue of the inauguration and stated that all police officers should act professionally and be civil in carrying out their duties. Julius also urged the public to be law-abiding and cooperate with officers on duty for a peaceful inaugural process. There will be traffic diversions around entry and exit routes within the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Square in Makurdi.

News Source : Punch Newspapers

Benue police security Inauguration security measures Law enforcement in Benue Public safety in Benue State Police protection for events in Benue