“Benue security” today : Benue Police Command Orders Tight Security for May 29th Celebrations

Benue Police Command Implements Heightened Security Measures Ahead of May 29th today 2023.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue State, Nigeria, has warned against violence during and after the inauguration day on May 29. The police will provide adequate security at the venue of the ceremony, with all officers instructed to be professional and civil in carrying out their duties. The public has been urged to cooperate with officers to ensure a peaceful process, and non-state actors warned to channel grievances to relevant authorities. There will be a diversion around entry and exit routes to ease traffic flow.

News Source : Tribune Online

