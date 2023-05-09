Berkeley Library Renaming : How UC is Reacting to Renaming of Berkeley Library Abroad

UC’s Response to Overseas Library ‘Denaming’ of Berkeley

Trinity College in Dublin has decided to remove the name “Berkeley” from its central library, which has led officials at UC Berkeley to confront the painful history behind the name. While acknowledging that the university’s founders chose to name the town and campus after George Berkeley, a slaveholder with a plan to force Native American children into Christianity, UC Berkeley has no plans to drop the name. Despite discussions of a name change in the city, renaming a city might require state legislation as it was incorporated by the state.

News Source : Rachel Swan

Source Link :Rename Berkeley? How UC is responding to ‘denamed’ overseas library/