Berks Regional News reports shooting death of 2023 Wilson graduate in Reading today.

The Reading Police Department was called to Brookline Plaza and Pershing Boulevard at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday following reports of gunshots. The incident occurred a few blocks away from Kenhorst Boulevard in Oakbrook. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the street with gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Reading Hospital but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Berks County District Attorney John Adams stated that the shooting was a result of a dispute at a party. The victim, identified as Chris G. Marc Nicholas, was an 18-year-old resident of Spring Township who had just graduated from Wilson High School. The school district expressed its condolences and offered counseling services to students who required assistance. The Berks County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy on Monday, and anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Reading Police Department Investigations Division or Crime Alert Berks County. At present, there is no information on the suspect. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : WFMZ.com

Source Link :2023 Wilson graduate killed in Reading shooting | Berks Regional News/