Bernard Boyle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bernard Boyle has Died .

Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020

Bernard Boyle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Bernard Boyle, who is being laid to rest today in Glasgow. We are very grateful for and humbled by his family’s gesture of requesting donations to Celtic FC Foundation, in lieu of flowers. God bless Bernard, YNWA pic.twitter.com/jVyjOZ6lEz — Celtic FC Foundation (@FoundationCFC) January 29, 2021

Celtic FC Foundation @FoundationCFC Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Bernard Boyle, who is being laid to rest today in Glasgow. We are very grateful for and humbled by his family’s gesture of requesting donations to Celtic FC Foundation, in lieu of flowers. God bless Bernard, YNWA

NOTICE.