Bernard Boyle Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bernard Boyle has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Bernard Boyle has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Bernard Boyle, who is being laid to rest today in Glasgow.
We are very grateful for and humbled by his family’s gesture of requesting donations to Celtic FC Foundation, in lieu of flowers.
God bless Bernard, YNWA pic.twitter.com/jVyjOZ6lEz
— Celtic FC Foundation (@FoundationCFC) January 29, 2021
Celtic FC Foundation @FoundationCFC Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Bernard Boyle, who is being laid to rest today in Glasgow. We are very grateful for and humbled by his family’s gesture of requesting donations to Celtic FC Foundation, in lieu of flowers. God bless Bernard, YNWA
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.