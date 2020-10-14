Bernard Cohen Death – Dead : Bernard Cohen Obituary : lawyer who successfully challenged a Virginia law banning interracial marriage dies.

Bernard Cohen has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“ABC 7 News – WJLA on Twitter: “Bernard Cohen, a lawyer who successfully challenged a Virginia law banning interracial marriage and later went on to a successful political career as a state legislator, has died at 86. ”

Tributes

Bernard Cohen the lawyer who won Loving v Virginia, the Supreme Court case saying it's unconstitutional to ban interracial marriage, died at 86.

Cohen went on to serve as a Democrat in the Virginia legislature. We weren't related, but 1/3 https://t.co/bb8a7Fj4D3 — Julie VOTE EARLY Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) October 14, 2020