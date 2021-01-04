Bernard Hales Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bernard Hales, a former ET photographer and well-known face around Corby and Kettering has Died .
Bernard Hales, a former ET photographer and well-known face around Corby and Kettering has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Lovely tribute to our Bernard Hales, a former ET photographer and well-known face around Corby and Kettering. Rest in peace Bernard. https://t.co/cI3Gp7hRaB
— Kate Cronin (@Katie_Cronin) January 4, 2021
Kate Cronin @Katie_Cronin Lovely tribute to our Bernard Hales, a former ET photographer and well-known face around Corby and Kettering. Rest in peace Bernard.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.