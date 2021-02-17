Bernard Lown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr. Bernard Lown has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 16. 2021.
Dr. Bernard Lown has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 16. 2021.
Dr. Bernard Lown, a Massachusetts cardiologist who invented the first reliable heart defibrillator and later co-founded an anti-nuclear war group that was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, has died. He was 99.https://t.co/YFG8HjGm3F
— The Associated Press (@AP) February 17, 2021
Dr. Bernard Lown, a Massachusetts cardiologist who invented the first reliable heart defibrillator and later co-founded an anti-nuclear war group that was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, has died. He was 99.
