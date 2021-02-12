Bernard Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bernard Smith has Died.

Bernard Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

Very sad to hear of the death of Bernard Smith. He taught the most incredible undergraduate course I took: “Early modern Europe”, covering approximately AD 410–1950. The amount of detail he fit into one semester is astonishing to recall. I learned so much. https://t.co/WfwbqvmKf3

