Bernard Smith Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bernard Smith has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Bernard Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
Very sad to hear of the death of Bernard Smith. He taught the most incredible undergraduate course I took: “Early modern Europe”, covering approximately AD 410–1950. The amount of detail he fit into one semester is astonishing to recall. I learned so much. https://t.co/WfwbqvmKf3
— Jeffrey Dean, PhD 💙 Wear a mask! (@JeffreyJDean) February 12, 2021
