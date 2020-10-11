Bernard Trink Death – Dead :Bernard Trink Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Bernard Trink has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 10, 2020.

“Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭🇬🇧 on Twitter: “Bernard Trink, one of the most memorable figures in the long history of the Bangkok Post, has passed away at the age of 89. ♦️Nite Owl Trink gives last hoot ”

Bernard Trink, one of the most memorable figures in the long history of the Bangkok Post, has passed away at the age of 89. ♦️Nite Owl Trink gives last hoot https://t.co/LPMmlnfz2C #Thailand pic.twitter.com/cqA4OWyzuF — Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) October 11, 2020

Tributes

RIP Bernard Trink, legendary Bangkok columnist whose Nite Owl weekly report from entertainment sector, was a must read for expats for many years. He also reviewed books, including many of my novels over the years. Last time I saw Bernard was at the Asoke BTS station May 5, 2019. pic.twitter.com/OJ5StP4KcO — Christopher G. Moore (@cgmooreauthor) October 11, 2020