Bernard Trink Death – Dead :Bernard Trink Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Bernard Trink, one of the most memorable figures in the long history of the Bangkok Post, has passed away at the age of 89.
Bernard Trink, one of the most memorable figures in the long history of the Bangkok Post, has passed away at the age of 89.
♦️Nite Owl Trink gives last hoot https://t.co/LPMmlnfz2C #Thailand pic.twitter.com/cqA4OWyzuF
— Richard Barrow in Thailand 🇹🇭🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) October 11, 2020
Tributes
RIP Bernard Trink, legendary Bangkok columnist whose Nite Owl weekly report from entertainment sector, was a must read for expats for many years. He also reviewed books, including many of my novels over the years. Last time I saw Bernard was at the Asoke BTS station May 5, 2019. pic.twitter.com/OJ5StP4KcO
— Christopher G. Moore (@cgmooreauthor) October 11, 2020
