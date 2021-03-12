Bernice Nantanda Wamala Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : 3 year old dies after eating breakfast.
Panic – World News 4h · TORONTO — The mother of a three-year-old Toronto girl says her daughter is dead and another child is seriously sick after they became suddenly ill moments after they ate breakfast during a sleepover this weekend. Maurine Mirembe told CTV News Toronto that her daughter, Bernice Nantanda Wamala, slept over at her friend’s apartment on Saturday night, which is located on a different level in the same apartment building where they live in Scarborough. …
Source: (8) Panic – World News – Posts | Facebook
NOTICE.
CONDOLENCES.
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.