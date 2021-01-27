Bernie Cooper Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Assistant Town Manager Bernie Cooper has Died .

Assistant Town Manager Bernie Cooper has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

The Town of Norwood was saddened to learn of the passing of Assistant Town Manager Bernie Cooper. Today, the town paid respect to Bernie as his funeral procession passed through Norwood. Rest in Peace Bernie. @TownofNorwoodMA @tmazzucco pic.twitter.com/MwKqmklx77 — Norwood Community Media (@norcommmedia) January 27, 2021

