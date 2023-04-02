Bernie passed away today. Love always.

Hi, I am a friend of Bernie’s. Unfortunately, I have to inform you that he passed away earlier today. He cherished all of you deeply.

Tragically, Bernie’s friend has announced on Twitter that Bernie has passed away earlier today. The tweet also included a photo of Bernie, seemingly taken during happier times.

It’s never easy to lose a loved one, and the pain is even more intense when someone passes away suddenly. Bernie clearly had people who cared about him, as evidenced by the outpouring of support in response to the tweet. It’s heartwarming to see so many people sharing memories and offering condolences.

While we may never know the details surrounding Bernie’s passing, what we do know is that his presence will be deeply missed. In times like these, it’s important to remember that life is precious and that we should cherish the moments we have with our friends and family.

It’s natural to feel sad and mournful when we lose someone we care about, but it’s also important to hold onto the memories we have and the impact they had on our lives. Bernie may be gone, but his legacy and spirit will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Bernie. You will be missed.

Source : @fancypantsberni

Hi this is Bernie ‘s friend. Sad to report he has passed away earlier today. He loves you all. pic.twitter.com/jptuQ60Q8i — guy who says supposably (@fancypantsberni) April 2, 2023

