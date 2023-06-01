“Bernie Sanders Bobblehead” : Legendary Action Figure of Bernie Sanders with Viral Mittens on Inauguration Day

“Legend Action Figure: Bernie Sanders Inauguration Day Bobblehead with Viral Mittens”



The Bernie Sanders in mittens action figure is a limited edition collectible that is sure to be a hit with fans of the former presidential candidate. This action figure captures the essence of Bernie Sanders perfectly, from his distinctive mittens to his iconic chair pose at the inauguration of Joe Biden. Made from high quality non-allergic polyresin material, this figure is built to last and comes with a protective cover that will keep it in perfect condition for years to come.

Standing at 5.5 inches tall including the stand and protector, this figure is the perfect size for display on a desk, shelf or mantle. The chair and stand are connected to each other, making it extremely reliable and sturdy. Whether you’re a die-hard Bernie Sanders fan or just looking for a unique collectible to add to your collection, this action figure is sure to impress.

Bernie Sanders has long been a political force to be reckoned with, and his popularity has only grown in recent years. Known for his progressive policies and down-to-earth demeanor, Bernie has become a symbol of hope and change for millions of Americans. This action figure is a testament to his enduring popularity and his status as a true legend in American politics.

In conclusion, the Bernie Sanders in mittens action figure is a must-have for any fan of the former presidential candidate. Made from high quality materials and built to last, this figure is the perfect way to show your support for Bernie and his progressive policies. So why wait? Order your limited edition Bernie Sanders in mittens action figure today and join the millions of Americans who have been inspired by this true political icon.



