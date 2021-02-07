Bernie Walter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach has Died.

Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach who also served 27 years as athletic director at @ArundelHS_aacps , has died at age 78 after a two-year bout with cancer. https://t.co/fH9aABf4iA

Capital Gazette Sports @AACapitalSports Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach who also served 27 years as athletic director at @ArundelHS_aacps , has died at age 78 after a two-year bout with cancer.

