Bernie Walter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach has Died.

By | February 7, 2021
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021

Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.

Capital Gazette Sports @AACapitalSports Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach who also served 27 years as athletic director at @ArundelHS_aacps , has died at age 78 after a two-year bout with cancer.

Tributes 

Wilde Lake Baseball
@WLake_Baseball
RIP Coach Walter! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 25+ years after attending one of his camps as a player, I’m passing the lessons learned from the Arundel Wildcat to today’s Wilde Lake Wildecats.

