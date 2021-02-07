Bernie Walter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach has Died.
Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach who also served 27 years as athletic director at @ArundelHS_aacps, has died at age 78 after a two-year bout with cancer.https://t.co/fH9aABf4iA
Capital Gazette Sports @AACapitalSports Bernie Walter, legendary @AHSCatsBaseball coach who also served 27 years as athletic director at @ArundelHS_aacps , has died at age 78 after a two-year bout with cancer.
RIP Coach Walter! Thoughts and prayers go out to his family. 25+ years after attending one of his camps as a player, I’m passing the lessons learned from the Arundel Wildcat to today’s Wilde Lake Wildecats.
