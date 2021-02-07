Bernie Walter Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : legendary Arundel HS Baseball Coach & AD Bernie Walter has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021

legendary Arundel HS Baseball Coach & AD Bernie Walter has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Crofton High School Baseball @CroftonCardsBB We are saddened to hear of the passing of legendary Arundel HS Baseball Coach & AD Bernie Walter. What he did for amateur baseball at the county, state and national level was remarkable. Coach Walter helped put AACO & Maryland baseball on the map. RIP Coach! Quote Tweet

AACPS
@AACountySchools

Our @AACountySchools family is saddened to learn of the passing of legendary former @ArundelHS_aacps baseball coach Bernie Walter. Walter’s teams won a record 10 state championships and he served as a teacher, mentor, and coach to so many. Our condolences to his family & friends.

