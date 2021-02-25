Beronica Brooks Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : police found the bodies of Beronica Brooks and Larry Donnell “Donnie” Morrisey., according to the following statements posted on social media on February 25. 2021.

WNCN 9h · Larry Donnell “Donnie” Morrisey was found dead in Raleigh which led police to a home in Wendell. Inside the home, police found the bodies of Beronica Brooks, 49, and her 9-year-old daughter.

Source: (1) WNCN – Posts | Facebook

