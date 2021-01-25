Bertha Higgs Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Bertha Higgs has Died .
Bertha Higgs has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing this morning of Mrs. Bertha Higgs, the Premier and Dennis Higgs’s Mom. Additional details will be forthcoming. We all join in expressing our condolences to the Premier, the Higgs family, and the many lives that she touched
— LL (@chief_chef_ops) January 25, 2021
